From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has urged its Speaker, Rt Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi to contest for Umaisha/ Ugya constituency seat come 2023.

Hon Umar Tanko Tunga, the Majority Leader of the House made the call during the 59th birthday Celebration of the Speaker today in Lafia.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He congratulated the speaker on his birthday celebration and wished him more rewarding years ahead, wisdom and sound health.

” Sir, you are still young and can still run for third term,” Tunga said.

He said that the Speaker’s birthday celebration is not by accident but is God’s wish.

” This is not by accident, this is the desire of our creator.

” Today, Rt Hon Speaker has added one year. He is plus one.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

” We are therefore here to say thank you Oh God for protecting him, for guiding him and for blessing our Speaker for us to benefit from his wealth of wisdom and experience.

” We will continue to pray for more God’s wisdom, good and sound health,” he said.

On his part, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House has appreciated members , staff and other well wishers for rejoicing with him on his birthday.

Balarabe Abdullahi thanked God for protecting his life and for making him to celebrate another birthday.

The Speaker has assured members of the House of all inclusive governance and open door policy in the interest of peace and unity among them and for the overall development of the state.

It was reported that members of the House all gathered in the Speaker ‘s office today Monday morning to celebrate with their leader and thrown their weights behind his leadership qualities.