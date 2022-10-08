Mr Francis Orogu, Nasarawa State Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the party will deliver the state in 2023 general elections for its Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP Chairman stated this during an interaction with newsmen on Saturday in Lafia, Nasarawa State capital.

The Chairman was reacting to a question on the controversy surrounding the outcome of the presidential primary.

Orogu explained that the loyalty of the party was with the constitution of the party, as such, they were working seriously to ensure victory for Atiku and other candidates of the party in 2023 general elections.

He also debunked speculations the state chapter of the party had pulled out from the campaign council of Atiku.

“Nobody from PDP in Nasarawa State has pulled out from the campaign council because the party has only one Presidential candidate and we must work to deliver him.

“Everybody must make sacrifice of whatever interest to join hands to ensure the victory of our candidate.

“No sacrifice is too much to help salvage Nigeria and Nigerians from the bad governance of the current government of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” the PDP Chairman added.

On the chances of PDP to reclaim power in Nasarawa State, Orogu said the chances of their party were clear because of the non performance by APC governor in the state.

He explained that in more than three years, the state governor was just starting projects across the state to deceive the people into voting for him again.

The PDP chairman said the people were wise now and coul not be deceived again in 2023.

Orogu also commended all aspirants who participated in the party’s primaries for accepting the outcome and staying to work for the winners of the elections.

He therefore, urged the voters to keep their Voters’ Cards safe to vote out non performing governments and vote-in the PDP for restoration of the lost glory and transformation of the country. (NAN).