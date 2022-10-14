From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Governorship Candidate of the Nasarawa state chapter of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP David Ombugadu had said the party is ready to take back power from the All Progressive Congress as he sets Agenda for governance when he emerge victorious in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Saturday sun Reports that Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital had traffic jam for about three hours during the inauguration of the PDP campaign Council to ensure victory of all the candidates of the party ranging from the president to the state house of assembly members.

Declaring the campaign Council members effective, yesterday at the party Secretariats, Jos road, Lafia, PDP state Chairman, Francis Orogu stressed that the party is now in one umbrella as it has what it takes to defeat governor sule.

Orogu further stated that the Nasarawa state government house is vacant and would be occupied after the 2023 governorship election adding that the APC has failed that state and the PDP are out for a rescue mission.

He however, urged the party faithfuls to vote all the candidates of the party starting with the presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar down to all the state house of assembly members.

He said the choice of the party to choose Walid Jibrin, Labaran Maku to spear head the campaign council is to send a signal to the rulling party that the PDP are ready for 2023 and would defend the mandate if elected.

“Vote us to power because the APC has failed in Nasarawa State and Nasarawa have moved backwards in the last 12 years of APC misrule.” He added.

Also speaking during the event, David Emmanuel Ombugadu noted that it is no longer time for several points agenda, adding that his agenda for Nasarawa state is just one – “To Make Nasarawa State Better again”.

“a better Nasarawa state means better security, better welfare for workers, functional and well equipped schools and hospitals, better roads and other social amenities, positive economic climate among others”.

He therefore urged supporters to give maximum support to all the candidates which According to him, Nasarawa state will experience more development and the people will enjoy a better life under PDP administration if all the candidates are elected as it would be his driving force.

In his acceptance messaged, former BOT chairman of the PDP, Walid Jibrin expressed happiness while noting that there is no more election base on religion or ethnicity in Nigeria.

“In Nasarawa state, wether we like it or not a Christian will be the one to win the next election by God grace.”

“I as a leader of Muslim in my community, I am in support of David Ombugadu and my people will vote him,

There is no religion politics among us, anyone that brings religion politics we will not work with them and even in the whole country so we pray to do in this election”. He said.

“By God grace PDP will win in Nasarawa state because during the PDP there was no hunger or hardship, vote for all PDP candidates he added.