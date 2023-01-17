From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly Rt.Hon, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi has commenced grassroots mobilizetion campaign for his party APC ahead of next month general election.

The Speaker, Balarabe Abdullahi (APC Umaisha/Ugya constituency) kick started the ward to ward campaign in Shege one of the biggest wards on Monday to mobilize support for APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Abdullahi Sule, himself and other APC candidates.

Balarabe Abdullahi revealed that the grassroots campaign for ward to ward which started with Shege ward will cut across all the six electoral wards of Umaisha, Ugya, Katapha, Dansu and kenyehu respectively.

He emphasized that the second round of the exercise will be tagged meet the people of Umaisha/Ugya where him and his campaign team will be meeting the people door to door to mobilize and galvanized support for APC victory in his constituency.

While addressing the people of Shege ward who come out in their numbers to receive the state number three man, he appreciated them for the support he his getting from them in the last Eight years and solicited for more in the upcoming elections.

Balarabe Abdullahi Who revealed while he was re-contesting for the state assembly seat enumerated the successes, progress and democratic devidends his people has gained from him and from the state government and re-assured them of more good things in the years ahead from the present government if returned to the power.

Various speakers at the shege’s gathering which is one of biggest electoral wards in Umaisha/ Ugya constituency appreciated the giant strides of the Speaker in the area and his all inclusive leadership style re- assuring him of support in the upcoming elections.

They revealed that where the Speaker belongs remains their base.

Earlier, the Speaker was at the palace of the first class Traditional Ruler of the Area Ohimege Opanda HRH Alh.Usman Abdullahi, where the monarch appreciated the Speaker for living up to expectations adding that the achievements of Governor Abdullahi Sule in his domain are too glaring that even the blind can feel and commended the Governor and the Speaker for touching the lives of his people positively and advocated for peaceful exercise as the election draw nearer.