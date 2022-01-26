From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

OUK Movement, the national support group of the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has launched a digital mobile application to promote the ideology and leadership strides of the Abia-North senator.

The digital platform, an acronym for Orji Uzor Kalu was developed to provide a central platform for interest groups and individuals to converge and communicate to promote the initiatives of the former governor.

Developer of the mobile application, Mr. Cecil Kosiso, CEO of Techxagon, said the platform which is already available for downloads on Google’s PlayStore would harmonise activities of all OUK movement chapters including all pro-Orji Kalu groups in the country.

He disclosed that the online mobile App launched this year would serve various purposes including providing a platform where support groups can interact as well as hold virtual meetings.

Kosiso encouraged members of the group to download the application for seamless coordination, adding that provisions had been available on the App for users to provide feedback.

Speaking at the unveiling, Director General of the organisation, Mrs. Jemaimah Ola, said the numerous strides achieved during his tenure as governor and now as senator were evident within and outside Abia State, hence the call for him to take up higher leadership responsibilities.

“Our group being the official national support group of Orji Uzor Kalu, our goal is to promote his leadership ideology, political ambition as well as showcase his achievements. He is the right man to consolidate on the gains of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. He has done a lot.

“Nigeria needs a transformer like Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, a young man who has all the qualities of leadership and capabilities.

“Judging by his past and current achievements, it is clear evidence that he is 100 percent qualified as the presidential candidate of this country.

“Of everyone that has indicated interest, he is incomparable because he has leadership qualities. He is a unifier that does not discriminate. He will fiercely tackle our security challenges. I encourage us to download the app and start our engagements.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Kalu had indicated his interest to contest for president if the All Progressives Congress (APC) zones its presidential ticket to the South-east region.

Many pro-democracy groups have endorsed him and expressed readiness to see him emerge as the standard-bearer of the APC.