By Chukwudi Nweje

After over 15 months of speculations on its political move, the National Consultative Front (NCFront), yesterday, unveiled the Labour Party (LP) as its political party of choice for the 2023 general election.

The group, in a statement, yesterday, by Bilikis Bello, communications executive at the NCFront national secretariat, also said it had commenced fusion of its structures into LP.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“This historic adoption of the Labour Party was made possible by the new rapprochement between the leadership of the labour movement and the hierarchy of the Labour Party; an emergent solidarity jointly spearheaded by President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, Quadri Olaleye, both of whom have since personally revalidated their membership of the Labour Party by formally registering with the party last week.

“With the adoption of the Labour Party as our 3rd Force mega party, the NCFront has commenced the fusion of its structures of over 20 million members and supporters nationwide into the Labour Party.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

NCFront, co-chaired by eminent professor of economics and management expert, Pat Utomi, in the past one year has been consulting with about seven other political parties and associations towards birthing a third force political party that will challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Towards actualising its 2023 vision, the group also announced a seven-man electoral coalition headed by former chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Attahiru Jega, of the People’s Redemption Party, renowned professor of economics and strategy expert, Utomi of the Labour Party and Saidu Dansadau of the National Rescue Movement, among others to strategise on choosing a presidential candidate to fly its flag at the election.

The group praised the leadership of organised labour, including NLC and TUC for their roles in the successful birthing of the 3rd Force.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .