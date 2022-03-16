By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The National Consultative Front (NCFront) said on Tuesday that the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is not its political platform of choice for the much anticipated “Third Force” that will challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the major opposition political party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

“We wish to clarify that the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), recently adopted by former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso and his associates in The National Movement, (TNM), is not the same as our much awaited Third Force Mega Party floated by our leaders of conscience under the broad umbrella of the National Consultative Front, (NCFront) otherwise known as the 2023 Rescue Movement,” it said.

In a statement, yesterday, signed by Bilikis Bello, for the NCFront alliance, the group said the stories in the social media celebrating the NNPP as the preferred political platform are “mischievous and misleading” designed to generate erroneous impression and confusion in the public space.

“The Fusion and Transition Council of the Third Force Mega Party initiated by the National Consultative Front, (NCFront), is compelled to clear the air about some mischievous and misleading reports currently generating erroneous impression and confusion in the public space; among our teeming members, supporters and followers as regards the status of our much awaited Third Force Mega Party initiated in July, 2021 with the aim of rescuing Nigeria from the crisis ridden ruling parties in Nigeria.”

The group said it has finalised discussions with the nine allied political parties in the fold, and will unveil its preferred political party of choice at the end of the month, rven as politicians from other political parties tired of “the current self serving and insecure politics of the failed ruling parties in Nigeria” are welcome to join the fold.

The statement further said: “For the avoidance of doubt, our Fusion and Alliance talks towards the unveiling of the Third Force Alternative Party, to rescue and save Nigeria from misrule and leadership failure come 2023, was finally consumated last week following the adoption of one of the nine allied political parties in our longstanding process for merger, fusion and lately alliance and the adopted Third Force Coalition Party will be unveiled at end of this month to receive mass defection of like-minded politicians, Including sitting and former lawmakers, governors, ministers and other political office holders tired of the current self serving and insecure politics of the failed ruling parties in Nigeria.”

NCFront reiterated that the Third Force alliance is not built around individuals or leaders, but around different political parties, Civil Society and Labour platforms and other groups who want a better Nigeria.

It added, “Again, as a matter of clarification, our Third Force Alternative Mega Party is not built around a single Individual or Leader or one group but around different Political Parties, major Civil Society and Labour Platforms as well as a consortium of Leaders of Conscience and fresh breed political change champions in Nigeria, including key leaders of the EndSSRS Movement of the Nigerian youths, who are currently implementing all agreements jointly reached last week in Abuja ahead of the formal unveiling of the Third Force Mega Alliance at the end of March 2022.”

NCFront added that its doors are still open to like-minded political parties, including the NNPP and individuals who want to join its ranks ahead of the 2023 general election.

“The doors of the mainstream “Third Force Mega Platform soon to be launched for membership registration, ahead of the 2023 elections, is still wide open, either for the fusion or electoral alliance with interested like minded political parties, groups or individuals, including the NNPP and other groups that may be disenchanted with the current political system and order in Nigeria and may therefore see reasons to join hands with our umbrella third force platform in building a cohesive and formidable intervention towards rescuing Nigeria via ballot revolution come 2023,” the NCFront said.