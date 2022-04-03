By Chukwudi Nweje

Leaders of the Third Force Movement, under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front (NCFront), have shifted the unveiling of its political party of choice for the 2023 general election to mid-April, 2022 during the National Convention of Third Force Political Movement.

The group which plans an alternative political party to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and major opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is initially scheduled to unveil its political party of choice this Monday, in Abuja.

The shift follows the three days mourning period, starting today declared by the group in honour and memory of victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack and other cases of insecurity in the country.

In a statement, Sunday, signed by Olubori Obafemi, Media Assistant, NCFront Third Force National Secretariat, the group called on Nigerians to rise up in unison against those it described as failed politicians.

It said, “We wish to call on all Nigerians, especially the over 10 million members and supporters of the Third Force Movement in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to rise up in unison immediately against these failed politicians and rulers in the Government and their political parties and eject them from political power in Nigeria without fail or delay, as they have done more harm to the well being of the country than good since the inception of civil rule in Nigeria.”

Obafemi said recent events in the country suggest that the ruling political class is not only incompetent but may have foisted themselves on Nigerians in 2019, as the electorate could not have elected such “an inert and lackluster government” after it failed in its first term, to deliver on the promised it made to Nigerians.

He said, “For us, it shows clearly now that the Nigerian government and the broad political class ruling Nigeria lack capacity and competence to lead and secure Nigeria, as it now appears to all Nigerians that they must have recklessly seized power from the electorates during the 2019 elections since the Nigerian peoples could not have elected an inert and lackluster government such as this with their eyes wide opened having seen them failed woefully in their first term in office except jazzed or arm twisted.”

He bemoaned the rampant indiscriminate killings of Nigerians and the pervasive insecurity in the country, even as he queried the capability of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led Federal Government to curb the insecurity, despite the various assurances the administration has made since 2015.