By Chukwudi Nweje

Leaders of the Third Force Movement, under the umbrella of the National Consultative Front (NCFront), have shifted the unveiling of its party of choice for the 2023 general election to mid-April during its national convention.

The group which planned an alternative political party to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was scheduled to unveil its political party in Abuja today.

The shift follows the three-day mourning period declared by the group in honour and memory of victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack and other cases of insecurity in the country.

In a statement, yesterday, by Olubori Obafemi, media assistant of NCFront Third Force National Secretariat, the group said: “We wish to call on all Nigerians, especially the over 10 million members and supporters of the Third Force Movement in Nigeria and in the Diaspora to rise up in unison immediately against these failed politicians and rulers in the government and their political parties and eject them from political power in Nigeria without fail or delay, as they have done more harm to the well being of the country than good since the inception of civil rule in Nigeria.”

Obafemi said recent events in the country suggested that the ruling political class was not only incompetent, but may have foisted themselves on Nigerians in 2019 as the electorate could not have elected such “an inert and lacklustre government” after it failed in its first term to deliver on its promises.