From Fred Itua, Abuja

The national chairman of the Nigerian Conscience Party (NCP) and former presidential candidate of the party in 2019 general elections, Yunusa Salisu Tanko, has declared his support for a southern president to succeed President Muhammad Buhari come 2023.

Tanko who made the declaration in Abuja during a press conference at the party’s secretariat, said such was necessary for coexistence, fairness, equity and justice.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Reading from a text titled, “Democracy in danger”, the Kaduna-based politician noted: “We must have a president chosen for patriotism and acceptability across the various divdes of the country and we do have them all over.”

Tanko who disclosed that he would not be contesting the next presidential election, however, stressed that “the country is so divided now and in search of nationhood and we need a stabiliser and a unifier, a person who will see the entire country as his constituency.

“The leader the country needs after this government to re-insert that patriotic feelings, rekindle a sense of belonging with empathy and love for the nation across the geopolitical zones and prepare the country for development is desirable.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The NCP chieftain also called on Buhari to give his assent to Electoral Bill, adding that failure to do so would amount to a coup against democracy.

He said he was aware that some reactionary forces were attempting to derail the democratic process through the insertion and removal of some clauses that may make it impossible for Mr President to sign the Bill.

Tanko warned that Nigerian people would hold his Government responsible if the signing of Electoral Bill was further truncated.

He said: “President Mohammadu Buhari should see himself as a leader who is answerable to the people and not to an individual or a select group.”