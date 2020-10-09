Obinna Odogwu, Awka

National Chairman of the National Conscience Party (NCP), Dr. Yunusa Tanko, has backed the quest by the South East to produce the president in 2023.

Tanko, who was presidential candidate of the party in 2019, at a summit in Awka, the Anambra State to discuss the way forward for Ndigbo, said time had come for the zone to contribute their quota politically to the development of the country.

This is even as the Bishop of Amichi Diocese, Anglican Communion, Rt. Revd. Ephraim Ikeakor, said restructuring was key to solving Nigeria’s numerous challenges.

“Time has come for the Igbo presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The issue of Igbo presidency has been an agitation for a very long time. Now you look at the issue from 1960-1966. The Igbo had occupied the position only at that particular time. But it has been so long and they have been ignored,” Tanko said.

Bishop Ikeakor, while briefing the clergy and laity in the diocese at St. Ebenezer’s Anglican Church, Unubi in Nnewi South LGA on modalities for the 2020 synod slated to hold from October 14-18, advised the Federal Government to restructure the country to avert crisis.

“If you want to avert the extreme part of a problem, you nip the problem in the bud.”