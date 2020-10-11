Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

North Central People’s Forum (NCPF) has assured its members that everything will be done to guardeagainst a repeat of the past mistakes.

The assurance was made by the group’s patron, Senator Ibrahim Mantu, while receiving members of the forum who paid him and Senator Iorchia Ayu a courtesy visit in Abuja, at the weekend.

Mantu admitted that the zone had made some mistakes in the past regarding politicking and effective representation, but assured that such would be avoided in 2023.

He said: “I am glad we have realized that we need a strong voice to speak for ourselves. We can see how our zone is being neglected in prominent roles in the corridor of power. It bothers me.

“We have a voice that can bark and bite. Though this is coming very late but it is better now than never. We can’t afford to make the same mistake of previous years come 2023, that is why we must have a voice.”

In his remarks, Senator Iyorchia Ayu promised to give them maximum support and urged the members to continue from where their founding fathers stopped.