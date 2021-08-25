The Nigeria Equity Group (NEG), an independent political movement, has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) after reports emerged that it is considering fielding a southern Christian as its presidential candidate in 2023.

The group, which advocates inclusion, fairness and balance in the Nigerian political space, said the APC was on the right track by working to ensure that a southern Christian succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In a statement in Abuja, yesterday, by NEG Convener, Dr. Emeka Nwosu and Secretary, Mubarak Alabi, the group commended the ruling party for listening to Nigerians on the need for equity and balancing in 2023.

“We are happy with the reports coming from the APC, the ruling party. We are aware that the party is now actively working towards having a southern Christian as its presidential candidate in the 2023 presidential election. We commend the party for toeing this line of national interest and inclusion, and for disappointing critics, who during its early days as a political party, sneered at it for being a ‘Janjaweed party,’ a snide reference to the faith of some of its leaders.

‘’When the APC eventually achieves this goal, it would be demonstrating to all that it is a true national party, one that fully understands the heterogeneous complexities of the Nigerian state. And it will be recompensing its southern Christian political leaders and members, who in 2015, backed President Buhari over Jonathan.”

The group, however, said it was not happy with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over a speculated plot by some party leaders to nominate a northern Muslim as its president candidate in 2023.

‘’We wish to warn the PDP that if it goes ahead to nominate a northern Muslim as its presidential candidate in 2023, we would mobilise southern Christians against it. We will make sure that it loses its base, and that may be the beginning of the end of the party.”