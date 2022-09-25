From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

A newly wedded couple, Blessing and Desmond Adamson shocked the public yesterday when they drove straight from their wedding ceremony to join thousands of Labour Party (LP) supporters for the Abuja rally.

Also in the crowd were popular musician Charly Boy and Nollywood actor, Kenneth Okonkwo.

The passion for fundamental change of the economy from consumption to production demonstrated by their action, promptly earned the commendation of the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, who applauded them. Reacting via his Twitter handle, Obi said: “Salute and congratulations to this newly wedded couple in Abuja, whose special day coincided with the Obidient Family March in Abuja; and they marched too! Wishing you both a blissful and happy married life and children.”

The pro-Obi/Datti supporters amid heavy security marched from the Unity Fountain to the Moshood Abiola National Stadium and finally converged on the Abuja City Gate.

Speaking at the rally, the groom, Mr Desmond Adamson said there was no way he could miss the rally and called it a blessing coinciding with his wedding.

He said: “Knowing that today, which is my wedding, happens to also be the day for the Obidient movement, I told myself that after church, my partner and I will come straight to join the rally.”

His spouse, Mrs Adamson had this to say: “We want to have kids in a country that is free from violence, insecurity, free from poverty, and hardship. That is why I said I must be here today to lend my support to the Obidient movement.

The rally saw the unveiling of new coinages, which the protesters in unionism used. One of the spectacular ones was “Obicracy” which they described as “a system where the masses choose a competent leader without structure over incompetent leaders with structure.”