“We have communicated our intention to visit others among whom are but not limited to Sen Orji Uzoh Kalu; Sen Rochas Okorocha; Governor David Nweze Umahi; former Governor Peter Obi; Chief Ogbonnaya Onu and Chief CBN Onwuaso.
“NFSEP is a political pressure group made up of coalition of all Nigerians in support of Igbo Presidency.
“The forum is domiciled in thirty five States of the federation with two diasporan chapters in Ghana and Canada. The group is neither a political party nor affiliated to any political party, ” the forum explained.
It said that its aim is to see a Nigeria with a President of Igbo extraction from South East come 2023. It explained that it had planned to achieve it through sensitization, mobilization, galvanizing support with advocacy.
*We plan to be routed in all the communities in Nigeria with South East Presidency 2023 offices scattered in all nooks and crannies of the country until our objective of participating in ushering in a President of Nigeria from South East is achieved.
“We will lobby all viable political parties, political stakeholders to zone their presidential tickets to the South East, ” the group explained.
It said it would mobilize people to form groups with administrative units at National, Zonal, State, Senatorial district, Council Areas, wards and community levels in its first phase.
The forum said this would be followed by organization of seminars, talkshows, rallies, consultations and visitation of stakeholders including community, political, religious and traditional leaders.
The release also explained that the group would engage in visitations of political parties executives and political opinion leaders with a view to adopting candidates from the three major political parties before the primaries.
“We will finally adopt a single candidate after all political parties primaries and then mobilize with full scale campaign for the adopted candidate.
“We plead with everyone here to make positive contributions towards achieving our set aim and objectives, ” it concluded.
