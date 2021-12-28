From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

National Forum For South East Presidency (NFSEP) has begun to visit presidential hopefuls in Igboland in readiness for 2023.

A release issued by the leadership of the forum with Dr Patrick Enuneku as National President, Dr Charles Ebulue, National Publicity Secretary and Sir Kingsley Ekwubiri, National Secretary said Senator Anyim Pius Anyim hosted the leadership of NFSEP at Senator Anyim’s residence December 26, 2021.

As stipulated in the programme of events in a build up to getting good Presidential candidates from the South East, according to the release, NFSEP had scheduled to visit some of the prominent Presidential hopefuls from the All Progressives Congress (APC), People’s Democratic Party (PDP, All Progressives Grand Alliance and other political parties as a way to encourage them.

Sen Anyim was said to have received the members of the forum at his country home, Ishiagu in Ebonyi State, where he intimated them of his quest to run for the office of the President of Nigeria.

The release said that NFSEP had plans to reach out to all the other Presidential hopefuls from the South East to encourage them to come out with full force as attestation for their readiness.