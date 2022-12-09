From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A Non Governmental Organization (NGO), Inter Faith Dialogue Forum For Peace (IDFP) has organised a sensitization and capacity strengthening workshop for religious leaders, Civil Society Organizations and policy makers in Abia State .

The seminar, supported by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was used to educate the participants on their roles towards peaceful general elections in 2023.

The event, held in Umuahia, Abia State, was attended by members of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), members of Muslim community , officials of INEC, members of some Civil Society Organizations as well as some security agents.

Declaring the seminar open, the Co-Chairman of IDFP and guber candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Abia , Bishop Sunday Onuoha said the 2023 general election is an opportunity for Nigerians to get things right.

The Bishop noted that the peaceful conduct of the 2023 polls is the responsibility of all Nigerians , noting that all religious bodies must come together to promote peace, unity and love, adding that all forms of electoral violence and malpractice must be rejected by Nigerians.

He said the seminar is being organized in different geopolitical zones to promote peaceful and successful election in the country .

Also speaking, the Chairman of CAN in Abia State , Apostle Emmanuel Agomuo advised INEC and all key electoral officers to ensure that flagrant malpractices noticed in previous elections across the nation are not repeated in 2023.

Agomuo demanded that the will of the people in selecting their leaders be allowed to prevail.

Former Abia State Commissioner for lands and a member of Muslim community, Alhaji Suleiman Ukandu extolled the organizers of the seminar, saying that religious, political and community leaders would have been empowered through the workshop .

INEC senior official enlightened the participants on the use and functionality of BVAS device , PVC and warned that no form of electoral malpractice would be condoned by INEC during the h.

A communique was later issued by the IDFP calling for a peaceful conduct of the 2023 general polls.