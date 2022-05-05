From Abel Leonard, Lafia

An NGO, Young Leaders Network on Wednesday embarked on rally to various markets in Lafia, Nasarawa State to sensitise residents to register and vote in 2023.

The group which carried placards with inscriptions such as “get your PVC, Your Vote is Your Power, Don’t Sell Your Vote,” among others, took the campaign to Lafia Modern Market, Neighbourhood Market and GSM Market all in the metropolis.

Mr Envoh Okolo, Programme Officer of the Network, said the rally became imperative to ensure that citizens got their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

“We believe that the voter card is the weapon at the disposal of citizens to decide their future by electing credible leaders.

“Citizens cannot afford to stay aloof when it comes to election as it affects everyone.

“We want the people to make conscious effort to get registered, get their PVC and vote during elections,” Okolo said.

He said the group would also take the campaign to market in Doma and Keffi Local Government Areas.