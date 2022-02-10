From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Young Leaders Network, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) has organized a 2 days training workshop aimed at building the capacity of youth leaders of some political parties in Nasarawa state towards attracting more youths to participate actively in politics.

Mr Moses Danjuma, who is the Project Manager of the Young Leaders Network disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Lafia on Thursday.

Daily Sun reports that the workshop tagged Political Participation for Youth Leaders has the theme “Strengthening Political Inclusion at Subnational Level.”

According to him, the training is aimed at training youth leaders of political parties to become more active and increase awareness on the need for other young people to also participate in politics.

“Apart from that, it is about training them to see how they can have unity of purpose. The elections are coming up very fast. If the youths do not start strengthening themselves or building structures for themselves, they will not make much impact in the forthcoming elections. He explained.

Mr Moses also said with the application of the training by the party youth leaders and other youths, youths should be able to have a standpoints with regards to whom they want to make their own decision and demands on who they should vote during elections.

“So we want to see these young people, especially in the northern part of Nigeria start participating in politics, building structures for themselves and bring up credible leaders amongst themselves so that they will be able to view for elective seats.

“Already we have the not too young to run bill that has already been passed. With that we want to see how these young people will not just be praise singers for older leaders but become active participators of politics by contesting for Political seats,” he said.

He further explained that participants at the training include five members each from from the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) with consideration for gender inclusion.

In another interview, Mr Dalhatu Ibrahim, a participant at the workshop representing APC applauded the initiative which he said will encourage young people who have the capacity, talent and zeal to aspire for political positions to make positive impacts in the lives of their representatives.

“My take is that youths should have the courage to come out and participate in politics and vie for positions that they are interested in to move Nasarawa state and our dear country to better position,” he said.

Speaking on behalf the PDP, Mallam Abdurazaq Madaki described the training workshop as very educative and advantage to the youths as it let’s them know that they are not left behind or forgotten.

“This is a very good programme that wakes up everybody irrespective of religion, belief or ethnicity. It is an avenue for those who have what it takes and ambition of leadership to wake up and come and participate in politics anywhere they find their selves,” he said

On his part, Mr Angbas Sebastine representing APGA assured that after receiving the training, they will be going to their respective localities to sensitize not just youths but also women and people living with disability so they too can also participate actively in politics.

Daily Sun also reports that the workshop is organized with support from the National Endowment For Democracy (NED), a foreign based NGO.