From John Adams, Minna

With barely one week after the Daily Sun exclusively reported that no fewer than 15 serving commissioners in the Niger state government are set to dump the cabinet of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello in other to realize their political ambition in 2023, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has told all political appointees with intention to contest any of the election to tender their resignation letter this week.

The directive which was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Thursday and signed by the State Secretary of the party, Mr Ibrahim Aliyu Khaleel also enjoyed all accredited delegates to take similar step and within the same period.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The statement reads in part: “Pursuant to the decision of our great party to hold her national convention on the 26th of March and the signing into law of the Electoral Act amendment bill 2022, we hereby direct all political appointees interested in contesting any elective position to tender their resignation within this week

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“Similarly all accredited state delegates are to resign from any political position they are presently occupying within the same period

“This is a constitutional matter that must be respected by all party members in the state” Khaleel said adding that: “We hereby advice all intending party members to comply with the constitutional provision and party directives towards upholding the mission and vision of the party”

He also urged all affected party faithful to submit their resignation letter to the office of the Secretary to the State Government SSG and the APC State Secretary.