From John Adams, Minna

As the political activities across the country gather momentum, the former Commissioner for Information, culture and tourism and Chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa on Sunday paid a surprise visit to the former governor of the state, Dr. Muazu Babangida Aliyu at his private home in Minna, the State capital.

Although former governor and the APC Chieftain met behind close door for over two hours, the details of their meeting was not immediately known to journalists who were surprised at appearance of the former publicity secretary of the APC in the state.

Vatsa, as the publicity secretary of the APC, was one the staunched critics of the former governor Babangida Aliyu administration in the run off to the 2015 general election, and his media war against the administration contributed immensely the victory of the party in 2015.

Vatsa who is the current Coordinator on Public Affair to Governor Sani Bello was meeting with the former governor for the first time after the former left office in 2015.

Although the meeting between the two political leaders may not be unconnected with political maneuvering ahead of the 2023 general elections, Vatsa who came out of the meeting with smiles on his face told journalists that his meeting with the former governor has nothing to do 2023 election.

“I am here to pay sallah visit to the former governor who I respect so much. No matter the political difference, He was my former governor and a political leader in the state. Politics is not meant to separate us but to unite us for the general good of the society.

“No matter how bad the situation might look like at the moment, am still a member of the APC, my visit to the former governor has no any political motive, after all some APC governor paid governor Nyeson Wike of River State sallah visit in Porthardcourt recently and heaven did not fall”.