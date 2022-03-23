From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Council of Bishops in Nigeria has said for equity and fairness, President Muhammadu Buhari should hand over to a southern Christian in 2023.

The council, also known as the Niger Delta Bishops and Ministers Forum (NDBMF), urged former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to contest for presidency in the forthcoming election.

The group made the call through its President, Julius Ediwe, during a meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

Briefing newsmen, Ediwe, archbishop of Chapel of Love Evangelical Worldwide, said Nigeria needs the likes of Amaechi, who have proven track records, to join the presidential race to rescue the country’s economy.

He said the transportation minister has a track record that has prepared him to come in and rescue Nigeria.

The group, which is made up of over 10,000 members, said when the right person takes over Nigeria in 2023, the economy would soften for the common man.

Ediwe said: “We have been observing the rulership in Nigeria and the way it has been impacting on the people and have decided, as ministers of the gospel, that the only way to bring that biblical declaration and truism to reality in Nigeria is to participate in the process of the choice of the leaders and people in authority.

“In keeping with this decision, we, hereby, call on all well-meaning Christians in the Niger Delta and entire Nigeria to be involved in the electoral process by ensuring they obtain their personal voters’ cards (PVCs), as to vote in the 2023 elections.”

The clerics said Amaechi, who they called to declare for the presidency, as the former governor of Rivers State, performed creditably in all the sectors and human capital development,