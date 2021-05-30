From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Youths of the Niger Delta region have endorsed the aspiration of Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to become the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

The youths made of several groups in the Niger Delta region, also promised to purchase Bello’s expression of interest form to enable him contest for the presidency.

Speaking during the end of a three day coastal rally in honour of the Kogi State Governor in the Niger Delta, Chairman of South-South Youth Leaders Forum (SSYLF), Mr. Odiedim Amachree, said there was no going back on the demand for a youthful president in 2023.

Amachree, who is also the Convener of a group, Niger Delta 4 Yahaya Bello, described the governor as the symbol of a new Nigeria, saying that he (Bello) has demonstrated capacity and has shown that he understands the issues setting the country back and has all it takes to restore the lost glory of the nation.

He said: “There is no going back on the demand for a youthful president come 2023. Governor Yahaya Bello is the symbol of a new Nigeria and he has demonstrated capacity and shown that he understands the issues setting us back He equally has all it takes to restore the lost glory of our country Nigeria”.

The South-South youth leader stated that the quest for an under-50 years president goes beyond political party or regional considerations.

The South-South youth leader stated that the quest for an under-50 years president goes beyond political party or regional considerations.

“Although those of us in the All Progressives Congress (APC) are aware that Yahaya Bello is our only life line to stay in power, the multitude of young persons that are behind him is something unimaginable and simply unprecedented. It has never happened in the history of this country.

“In just few days of kicking off this sensitisation for Yahaya Bello here in the Niger Delta, we have received notifications in quntum from groups and individuals who are coming on board to join what is gradually turning to the most peaceful youth revolution in the history of mankind. The man Yahaya Bello is simply a movement”.

Also speaking at the rally, spokesperson of Niger Delta Peace Agitators, Mr. Kenule Nwiya Jr., said they have decided to draw closer the inauguration of the Niger Delta 4 Yahaya Bello, due to the number of groups and individuals that indicated interest to participate in the movement.

Nwiya said: “In view of the interest being expressed by a vast number of groups and individuals indicating interest to joing this moving train, we shall be left with no option but to draw close our planned inauguration of the umbrella group “Niger Delta 4 Bello” as a special purpose vehicle with which we shall coordinate all lovers and supporters of Yahaya Bello in the Niger Delta.

“In 2023, it shall be a taboo for any political party to give its party ticket to anybody who is up to 50 years. Young persons have paid too much price for the growth and development of this country and it is that to allow us fix this nation.

“Lastly, we call on all well meaning Nigerians to join us in the call for Governor Yahaya Bello to take up the challenge of ruling this country. Our offer to buy his nomination form still stands, if he accepts our call to run for the president of this great country”.