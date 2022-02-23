From John Adams, Minna

Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has joined the growing calls for younger Nigerians to take the mantle of leadership at all levels in 2023, saying that the country needs a vibrant and energetic leader at every level of government.

The governor also said there is a strong need for a paradigm shift if the country must attain her potentials, especially in this 21st century, stressing that “all over the world now, young and vibrant people on the lead.

Governor Bello stated this in Minna on Wednesday when he launched the north-central zone of The Nigeria Agenda, an initiative by the National Prosperity Movement (NPM) for the promotion of good and young leadership.

The Governor who was represented by the state Commissioner for Environment and Forestry, Mohammed Zakari said that the Nigeria Agenda should set the pace for recruiting young people with energy, vision and intellect who will be able to chart a new course for a better Nigeria.

According to him, “The concept of The Nigeria Agenda is coming together to speak as one in unity, using our strength for the development of the nation.

“We need to look towards younger people with lots of energy, lots of zeal, young people who will be adventurous in craving a path to posterity”, he said.

Earlier, the Convener of The Nigeria Agenda, Alhaji Ahmad Sirjo said that the Nigeria Agenda is all about creating awareness about Nigeria and developing the shared value of equity, fairness, inclusion, unity and peace, adding that “The Nigeria Agenda will be provisional in providing a national leader who will understand the exigencies of leadership in the 21st century.”

He said that after the launching of the agenda, there would be campaigns at the local government areas and wards in other to create a conversation around values that are core to development, peace and unity.

The Chairman of the occasion, University Don and former Secretary to the Niger State Government, Professor Mohammed Kuta Yahaya commended the initiators of The Nigeria agenda, saying that the country needs new narratives and new thinking and this he believed can only be possible when young Nigerians are allowed to the mantle of leadership.

He equally believed that The Nigeria Agenda will lay the foundation for a new Nigeria which Nigerians ought to have, stressing 2023 will be a platform to actualize this objective.

“Nigeria is in dire need of leaders who will operate within the space and give entire Africa a new hope. “This type of conversation will ultimately defeat regional and tribal warlords who are currently promoting divisiveness, hate and all kinds of anti-people agenda in our political space.”

Yahaya reiterated the Governor’s stand-in giving leadership to the youths urging the Agenda to harvest their strength and encourage them to harness their energies into looking for solutions that will improve national harmony.

The group behind The Nigeria Agenda had earlier paid a courtesy visit to the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello informing him about the Agenda and its objectives.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .