From John Adams, Minna With barely 40 days to the February 25th Presidential and National Assembly elections, youths from Niger North senatorial district have took to their social media platform to ask the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani to forget his Senatorial ambition, saying that he will be politically rejected at the February 26 poll.

This is coming barely one week after the Niger state governor Flagg off his senatorial election campaign for Niger North Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections amidst Boeing from the youths at every campaign venue.

The governor, during his Senatorial campaign Flagg off in Kontagora, his hometown, it could be recalled, was booed by the youths, chanting slogan in Hausa “ba ma yinka” (we will not do with you) in a viral video during the 20 minutes campaign rally.

Also in Bobi, Mariga local government some youths who were said to have booed the governor during his campaign tour of the area were arrested but later released after 24 hours.

One of the youths, Comrade Musa Ismail Kontagora, a PhD Student with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria in a lengthy letter shared in various social media platforms, vowed that the people will politically reject the governor and his Senatorial ambition at the February 25th poll.

The youths in their post said if despite the billions in resources that accrued to the state from different sources in the last seven and half years, the governor could not do anything for the state especially the zone, they wondered what will the zone benefit from him when only paltry sum will be entering his hand as a senator.

The youths alleged that Niger North Senatorial District is worst under him as governor since the return of democracy in 1999, saying that not only Kontagora town, the entire state has nothing to show under his leadership.

According to the youths in the five paragraph letter “We are not going to vote for you because Late governor Abdulkadir Kure from Lapai had performed better than you in Kontagora. Even governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu that was consumed by his own avarice nature was able to dualize Kontagora township road which has out shined the Kangaroo roads you have so far constructed for your benefits and built estate”.

The youths admitted that they understood the challenge of leadership and equally understood the intricacies and nature of being a political leader with compassion, the performance of the governor does not deserve him seeking any political office in the state in 2023.

“I understand the tedious nature of being a political leader. I equally understand the intricacies of becoming a political leader with compassion, unfortunately you underperformed and underscored the the degree of leadership prowess we expected from you.

“However, almost all your failures as leader are deliberate and calculated attempt to achieve what is best known to you. If you, as Governor, with executive powers can not perform magnificently, with Billions as state monthly allocations, with cumulative billions to LGAs you couldn’t directed them accurately, with Billions as IGR, with Billions as Bail out, with Billions as Paris club, with Billions as FG PAYE, with Billions from special grants and with Billions as Loans you did not represent Kontagora well but attracted insults and defamatory publications and comments from other Zones to us .

“You are now barefaced mobilizing in a subway and surreptitious manner to contest for Senator Zone C in the NASS; the arm of government that has not meaningfully succour democratization process in Nigeria. Is it when you get there as Senator with tens of millions that you are going to do us good”, the youths queried.

The youths therefore asked the governor to bury his “unfulfilled and failed at arrival Senatorial ambition”, because “From Rijau to Magama, Borgu to Agwara, Wushishi to Mashegu and Kontagora to Mariga we shall reject you.

“Those that asked you to contest for this position, and the condition you gave them, which is, you are not going to campaign for that position, Knowing fully well, you will be rejected and repudiated at all cost”, adding that surprisingly the governor appeared in Kontagora on Sunday last week for a fruitless efforts called campaign flagg off.