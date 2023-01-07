From John Adams, Minna

The People Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate in Niger state, Alhaji Liman Kantigi has put pay to his promise to the physically challenged in Niger state with donation of 400 wheel chairs to ease their movement, with a promise to accommodate them in his administration if elected in 2023.

The wheel chairs were handed over to the jubilant 400 beneficiaries at the party secretariat in Minna on Friday by the Director General Youths mobilization of the Kantigi Campaign Organization Mallam Buhari Alfa.

The donation of the wheel chairs was in fulfillment of his (Kantigi) promise to the physically challenged during the inauguration of the party’s presidential and gubernatorial campaign councils in the state.

The physically challenged had during the inauguration, pleaded with the gubernatorial candidate to help all the physically challenged in the state with wheel chairs in other to ease their movement, a request which he (Kantigi) gladly accepted with a promise to also carry them along in his administration if voted into office as governor in 2023.

Presenting the wheel chairs to the beneficiaries, Mallam Buhari Alfa said the donation was a demonstration by the gubernatorial candidate that every segment of the society is very important to him, adding that PDP administration under Liman Kantigi will provide a level plain ground for all to succeed.

According to him, “this goes to show that our Governorship Candidate will fulfill all his campaign promises to the People if voted into power in 2023 and he demonstrated it today by making live easy for the physically challenged.

“During the inauguration of the Campaign Council, at the party Secretariat the physically groups a chance to express their support towards the victory of the PDP Candidate and they presented some requests, among them which was the wheel chair, today that promise have been fulfilled”.

Mallam Buhari argued that never in the political history of the state has any political office holder openly identified with the physically challenged in the state like Kantigi has done, stressing “he will give everyone sense of belonging in the restoration agenda of the PDP.

“He has fulfilled his promise by given them 400 wheelchairs to make things easy for them, and this is a quality of leadership. let us give our mandates to a candidate with pure heart who is ready to develop our state”, he stated.