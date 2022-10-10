From John Adams, Minna

The Presidential ambition of former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for 2023 received a major boost on Monday as People Democratic Party (PDP) Youths in Niger State staged a one million man solidarity walk in Minna, the state capital to drum support for him and the Governorship candidate in the state, Alhaji Isah Liman Kantigi.

No fewer than 52 youth groups from the 25 local government areas of the state under auspices of “Liman Kantigi Youths movement for 2023”, converged at the popular city gate in Minna as early as 7:00am where they began the solidarity walk through the ever busy Tunga-Bosso road, terminating at the Ahmadu Bahago roundabout.

Vehicular and human traffic were brought to a standstill for hours as the state PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji, the party Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Samuel Gomna and the party Youths leader, Mallam Mohammed Vatsa, led the youths in a peaceful walk.

Also participated in the “carnival like rally” were the party National Assembly Candidates from the state, the state House of Assembly Candidates, local government .Chairmen of the party and local government Chairmanship Aspirants.

Earlier before the take off of the peaceful rally, the party Youths leader, Mohammed Vatsa had enjoyed the youths to adhere strictly to the campaign principles of the party which is issue based and therefore appealed to them not to temper with either campaign poster or campaign billboards of other political parties.

Vatsa told the youths that due to the abysmal performance of the APC led administration at all levels in the country, the PDP does not need to waste It energy in campaigning, adding that “their performance has already campaigned for PDP”.

Addressing the crowd, the deputy Governorship candidate, Samuel Gomna who spoke on behalf of the Governorship Candidate, Mallam Isah Liman Kantigi, told the youths that the PDP administration in the state comes 2023, will continue the free education at both primary and secondary school it introduced before it was stopped by the present APC administration.

He also assured the youths that the payment of NECO and WAEC examination fees which the present administration could not sustain, leading to the withholding of results of both indigent and non indigent candidates would be restored if voted into power.

The state party Chairman, Tanko Beji, while thanking the youths for the peaceful walk devoid of any violence, urged them to make sure they obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) before the general elections, adding that “the solidarity walk is very important but your vote is very key to the success of the party.

“I enjoy you all to make sure you get your PVC, vote for the party Candidates and protect your votes. Am happy the way you conducted yourself peacefully today, it is line with the Party campaign principles of issue based, devoid of any violence”.