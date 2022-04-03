From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Attahiru Jega, yesterday, said unpatriotic persons have captured the polity.

Jega, who stated this at the National Convention of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), in Abuja, said these persons are devoid of vision on how a country can be developed.

Consequently, the former INEC boss charged members of the party to rededicate themselves and use the 2023 general elections as an avenue to elect good leaders.

He said: “Nigerian politics has been captured and dominated, and in fact it’s even being destroyed by people who are self-serving, who are not patriotic, who are visionless in terms of how this country can develop.

“It is very important that we all as members of this progressive party dedicate our efforts to ensuring that the electoral process brings out good people in elected positions in our country.

“That is the only way we can stop the brigandage, the recklessness and the destruction of our country by people who are self-serving and only thinking of themselves, and are not thinking about our children or grandchildren or the future of our country.”

Jega, while stating that the PRP has the opportunity to win the 2023 polls, expressed hope that the convention will build unity in the opposition party.