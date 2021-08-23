From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the run-up to the 2023 general elections, Sokoto State governor and the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) Governors Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, has said that the country needs a leader with a broad world view.

Tambuwal, according to a statement from his media office, stated this, on Monday, in Lagos, at the birthday lecture of foremost journalist, Richard Akinnola.

The Sokoto State governor, who delivered the birthday lecture, with the title “Security Challenges in Nigeria and Its Implication for Sustainable Development”said the country does not need a leader that is parochial and provincial.

He noted that the next leader of the country should be one, who is visionary and conversant with modern technology.

According to him, “there is no short cut or magic wand to curtail insecurity other than the deployment of relevant tools of good governance, proper technology, necessary military and police equipment, a well trained and properly remunerated manpower, and lowering of tensions in the country through enthronement of a government that serves all and not a section and group.

“Nigeria needs a leader that is versatile. One that has friends and associates across the length and breadth of this country.

“A leader with a broad world view and not a parochial and provincial politician.

“We need an incorruptible leader who understands that the best way to fight corruption is by personal examples and also by the building of strong institutions that can withstand shocks and manipulations.

“Nigeria needs a leader in tune with the times. Who is reasonably aware of the modern demands of technology in solving societal problems.

“Yes, Nigeria needs a bridge builder. A compassionate leader, sensitive to the needs and aspirations of the poor and needy. A leader whose words count and can be counted on. Indeed, a leader with courage”.