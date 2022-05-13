From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, Dr. Bukola Saraki has said that the country does not need an ethnic or religious president in 2023 but a bridge builder as Nigeria has become more divided than ever in the last seven years of the current administration of Muhammadu Buhari.

He also said that he will create a democratization of opportunities for all Nigerians regardless of their ethnic , regional or religious background.

The former Senate President and Governor of Kwara state who was at the Imo state peoples Democratic Party secretariat on Friday with his entourage to canvass for the votes of the delegates ahead of the party’s presidential primaries.

Dr Saraki maintained that the country needs a president who knows what equity ,fairness and justice are and not an ethnic, regional or religious president .

Said He : ” We need a president that knows that equity, fairness and justice is important to us . As a Senate president I stood for fairness and integrity as a result I suffered for it . We need a president who has the courage and character , who can stand and do the right thing.

Adding, ” We are talking about restructuring but it will not happen by pronouncements it can only happen with person with character and integrity who is enable to use his practical experience . And I can drive that process because of my experience of having been in the executive and legislature to make it happen”.

The Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum said that he know that the south east would want one of their own to be the president, but that it is the same for the North Central that has not also produced the president .

” I know that you deserve the presidency to come to the south east .Also, in the North central we not had it . But you need a team player to unite Nigeria. We a president can build bridge between the north and South ,we need president that can build bridge between the Christians and Muslims , between the old and the young . We need a president that can build bridge between the private and public sector and rescue Nigeria from the current quagmire ”

However, he stressed that as a team player that he will support whoever emerges as the presidential candidate of the party .

Earlier , Imo PDP Chairman, Engr Charles Ugwu said that Dr Bukola Saraki has the pedigree and that Nigeria needs his likes who are young and talented to led the country .