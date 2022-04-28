From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has warmed Nigerians not to make the mistake made about 1o years ago to elect ineffective leaders in 2023 general election.

Spokesman of the forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, gave the warning, yesterday, while fielding questions from the sideline of an event organised by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in Kaduna.

Baba-Ahmed also spoke on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) consensus candidate, saying the statement issued after the elders’ endorsement of the consensus candidates has the consent and blessings of their leader, Ango Abdullahi.

He, therefore, said he did not go against their leader who they held in high esteemed.

“What is happening in the country in the last decades is, we elect poor leaders. I think is not their fault but also our fault too.

“Something is wrong with us as a country, we don’t elect good leaders who cares about the country instead we elect leaders who only care about themselves.

‘Nigerians have to be careful either we elect good leaders in 2023 or those who will come will be worst than the present crop of leaders,” Baba-Ahmed said.

