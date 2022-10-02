From Gyang Bere, Jos

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said Nigeria is yet to attain an appreciable level of development but matching towards achieving its greatness.

Sen. Kwankwaso disclosed this yesterday in Jos during an interview with journalists after holding a consultation session with the party’s stakeholders ahead of the 2023 election.

“I believe that we have seen the list that we are expecting. But on the other hand, I am happy to say that a lot has been achieved because 62 years ago, Nigeria was not like what it is in terms of anything we can think of although there are areas that you all know that Nigeria could have done better.

“And I think that’s why we are in politics to have an opportunity to improve the situation in the country. That is why we are in politics; all these young men and women who wander the streets, jobless today should get jobs,” he said.

Kwankwaso admonished leaders in every sphere of life to continue to do their utmost best to turn around the fortunes of the country for the prosperity of the people.