From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Prince Adewole Adebayo said that Nigeria must enthrone Justice and fairness for Peaceful coexistence in the country

Prince Adebayo stated this at a Peace Conference organized by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation in Abuja.

Prince Adebayo while challenging all stakeholders to ensure a free and fair election that can promote integration of the Nigeria state and its economic viability, noted that peace only thrives where there is justice and fairness.

“For the nation to experience peaceful coexistence the leaders must learn how to speak the truth at all times even if it hurts” Prince Adebayo stated.

Adebayo advised that Nigeria must seize the opportunity of the 2023 general election to address injustices facing the country citing Former President Goodluck Jonathan who made a huge sacrifice for the country experience peace.

“Everyone has a role to play for a better nation and we should use the forthcoming elections to set bars in moving the nation forward” he emphasized.

The Chairman of the West African Elders forum further challenged politicians to avoid hate speech and fake news in the course of campaigns noting that political crisis emanates from fake news and misinformation peddled by desperate politicians.

On her part, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Ann Iyonu, said the quest for a solution to governance in Africa and sustenance of democracy were at the forefront of the foundation’s mandate.

She added that the Foundation had actively explored the opportunity to strengthen democratic governance across West Africa over the years.

The Keynote Speaker at the occasion, Mohammed Ibn Chambers, a Member of the West African Elders Forum and Former Representative of the UN Secretary-General, said the whole African continent is looking up to Nigeria to conduct a peaceful and credible 2023 election.