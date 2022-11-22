From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party,(SDP) Prince Adewole Adebayo has attributed the present situation of the country to bad leadership.

Adebayo stated this on Tuesday, in Abuja, at an interactive section with the leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria,(CAN).

The SDP presidential candidate stressed that if there is a just leader,the issues of tribe and religion which is main cause of most of the challenges affecting the country would have been forgotten.

He enumerated others qualities that Nigerians should look out for before voting any candidate by 2023 as: competence, compassion and trust .

” The problem of Nigeria still goes back to the quality of leadership we produce. There is a particular type of leadership Nigeria is supposed to have and the church have 90 percent role to play there.

A good leader must be just. Our parents need to learn how to say the truth. Injustice is everywhere. If the leaders are just, then nobody would be boarded about tribe or religion which is the leading factor of most of the challenges facing the country. Justice is an attitude of God and until we have it, Nigerians will continue to suffer division.

Adebayo, therefore pledged to treat Nigerians justly irrespective of tribe of religion if elected.

Earlier,the CAN President Daniel Okoh in his remarks said the interaction is not to endorse any candidate but to review the challenges of the country and collectively find a lasting solution to it.

” The conversation is the concern of the christian society for the citizens to make suggestions on how best to improve the country,he said.