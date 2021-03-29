From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a former Chief Judge of Anambra State, Prof Peter Umeadi, has said Nigeria needs a president that will be able to reconcile the country’s constituent ethnic groups and reposition the country on the path to sound security and economic prosperity.

Prof Umeadi spoke in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, during the inauguration of South-West coordinators for his 2023 presidential bid, held at Kakanfo inn.

Umeadi, an All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) aspirant for President, assured Nigerians that they have nothing to fear in electing an Igbo man for President in 2023, saying he would keep the country together rather than tearing it apart.

The former Chief Justice stated that the Association of South-East Past Presidents-General has thrown their weight behind him to run in the 2023 presidential election, saying he would transform the country within four years if elected.

He called on Nigerians to advocate free, fair and credible elections in 2023 and ensure that their votes count.

Umeadi declared that his chief priority ‘is how to reconcile with ourselves across the length and breadth of our dear country and proceed to reposition the Federal Republic of Nigeria in four years after the presidential election of 2023.

Together, as citizens, we have a duty. Let us respect the ballots. Let us canvas and sustain free and fair elections. Let only valid votes count. Validity of votes permeate capacity to vote down, to announcement of the correct results.

‘Nigerians are entitled to sound education, affordable healthcare, food on their tables, security of life and prosperity and ability to achieve their life ambitions in a setting presenting a level playing ground field and predetermined standards.

‘In order to achieve our collective dreams for a functioning Nigeria we will embark on a crucial painstaking and inevitable changes, bordering sometimes on sacrifices, according to law.

‘In the achievements of the above, I firmly and unequivocally subscribe to the fact that the sovereignty and extant corporate entity of our dear country would not in anyway become compromised or tampered with,’ he declared.