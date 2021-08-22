From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A former governorship aspirant in Imo State, Dr Iroegbu Njoku, has advised Nigerians to carefully elect a president with entrepreneurial skills in 2023 presidential election to save the country’s dwindling economy from collapsing.

Njoku, who disclosed this while interacting with newsmen in Owerri, emphasised that no nation or country could succeed economically without investing in human capital development.

“Many Nigerians today are languishing in high level of poverty. This level of poverty has contributed heavily to the growing level of insecurity in their lives and property across the country.

“It therefore behoves on us Nigerians to begin now to make a case for Nigerians to elect a president that has an unshakable belief in human capital development in the next general elections,” Njoku advised.