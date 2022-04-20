From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Former Anambra State governor and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, yesterday, said the country needed a problem solver that can fix the problems of the nation, and not a consensus candidate.

Speaking during a meeting with PDP delegates and other officials in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, he said Nigerians were looking forward to having a credible president that can make the country productive and pull its citizens out of poverty.

“Going by the enormity of Nigeria’s problems, the people are not looking for a consensus candidate. They are looking forward to somebody who will start solving their problems.

“The duty of a leader is to be a problem solver. Nigerians are looking forward to somebody that can make Nigeria productive and start getting Nigerians to be pulled out of poverty. That’s what Nigerians are looking for, not consensus candidate. So, I want to correct that.

“Even the northerners; everybody has a problem in Nigeria. Nigeria, as it is today, is insecured, Nigeria is not unified and Nigeria is unproductive. It is collapsing.

“They are looking for a fixer. Somebody who will start creating wealth, not about where you come from, because some people can say we are looking for equity and justification, which is necessary in a diverse country.

“But most importantly, we want someone who will start creating wealth in Nigeria.

“You need to check my track record. Am a trader. I have operated in the corporate world. I have been a governor. That’s the record you need to check. You don’t need to ask me. Just check my trajectory. And I have been everywhere in the world and I believe I can fix Nigeria.”