From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Former Governor of Anambra State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Mr. Peter Obi,has said the country needed a problem solver in 2023, that can fix the problems of the nation, and not a consensus candidate.

Obi spoke Tuesday while meeting with PDP delegates and other officials of the Party, at Salt Lake Hotel in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

He noted that Nigerians were looking forward to having a credible president that can make the country productive and pull it’s citizens out of poverty, adding that the country was presently insecure and fast collapsing.

“Going by the enormity of Nigeria’s problems, they are not looking for a concensus candidate. They are looking forward to somebody who will start solving their problems.

“The firm duty of a leader is to be a problem solver. Nigerians are looking forward to somebody that can make Nigeria productive and start getting Nigerians to be pulled out of poverty. That’s what Nigerians are looking for, not concensus candidate. So, I want to correct that.

“Even the Northerners; everybody has a problem in Nigeria. Nigeria as it is today is insecured, Nigeria is not unified and Nigeria is unproductive.

“It is collapsing. They are looking for a fixer. Somebody who will start creating wealth, not about where is this. Where you come from is important, because some people can say we are looking for equity and justification, which is necessary in a diverse country.

“But most importantly, we want someone who will start creating wealth in the Nigeria.

“You need to check my track record. Am a trader. I have operated in the Corporate world. I have been a Governor. That’s the record you need to check. You don’t need to ask me. Just check my trajectory. And I have been everywhere in the World and I believe I can fix Nigeria”