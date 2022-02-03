From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Former chairman of Police Service Commission, Simon Okeke, yesterday, said Igbo would react in various ways if the South East is denied the president in 2023.

Okeke, who spoke in Onitsha during the presentation of a book: “History of Igboland and a reappraisal of the origin of Onicha Ado N’Idu,” written by a retired police commissioner, Ikechukwu Aduba, said denying Igbo the opportunity of ascending the seat of president since 1960 was not an act of God, but a well-crafted national and international conspiracy against Ndigbo.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

He said the exclusion of Ndigbo in the governance of Nigeria was the root cause of the grouse and consequent emergence of restive groups such as Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He, therefore, requested any political party that wishes Nigeria well should zone its presidential slot to the South East to reassure the people that they are truly part of Nigeria.