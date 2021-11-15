From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A political pressure group, under the auspices of The Nigerian Alliance (TNA) on Monday in Abuja kicked off a project targeted at mobilising and sponsoring 36 credible, patriotic Nigerian youths to contest various political offices to fix the country and make it a better place.

While revealing its plan to support the 36 progressive candidates to run for political offices in 2023 general elections, TNA project claimed that the sponsorship will caught across party platforms.

Addressing its inaugural press conference in Abuja, TNA’s executive director, Simi Olusola, argued that events of the recent past have brought to fore the need to elect, through free and transparent means, leaders whose allegiance is to Nigeria as a nation.

She maintained that Nigeria currently require new and courageous ideas, adding that the Alliance has developed a-7 policy pillars to address the issues frontally.

Enumerating the areas that needed urgent attention, the TNA boss listed them as right to life, universal healthcare, freedom of speech, police reform, equity and inclusion, restructuring and a living wage.

“Gone are the days of passive helplessness and active indifference. This is the time to act, to band together and take back our country from those who would see us subservient to their violence and greed.

“If you have ever wondered how Nigeria can be changed for the better, this is the way. If you have ever wanted to offer yourself up for bringing that change, this is your opportunity. And, if you have ever wondered when the right time to do this was, this is the time.

“To every person with a burning desire to build Nigeria up, this is the time. This is your time. This is our time! And to usher us into that time, we hereby announce that we will be supporting 40 young progressive candidates who want to run for office. We will provide support for their campaigns from start to finish provide capacity development to ensure they are able to be the kind of leaders Nigeria needs build a critical mass of support behind them to ensure they are never alone and not afraid to stand up for what is right.

“So if you are a young person out there that is willing and ready to fight for Nigeria, a young person that has a heart for the people and a young person with competence, our applications are open now.

“We are also throwing our doors of partnership open to anyone who wants to help fix Nigeria, you can volunteer your time, you can donate/sponsor in cash and in kind and you can lend your voice. This is our time and we need your help,” the group noted.

Speaking further, TNA said: “We need to create a Nigeria that finally belongs to all of us, not just the wealthy and well-connected few. We need servant leaders who will work to create equality, justice, and liberty for all. We need you. TNA is calling on democrats, nation builders and everyone who wants a better Nigeria to join us.

“People should not be afraid of their government. Rather, governments should be afraid of their people. Therefore, we must ensure power rests in the hands of the people electing everyday Nigerians to political offices, who are not necessarily beholden to political parties and corporations.

“Democracy is built on representation, and ensuring our elected representatives make sound legislation. That will help improve the well-being of the electorate,” Olusola said.

TNA project lead, Sharon Ojezele, called on Nigerians to join the organisation on the journey to build a country to be proud of, noting: “If you have the ambition to vie for a State House of Assembly or Federal House of Representatives seat, our doors are open to you.

“We are committing to the Nigerian people to deliver leaders who will listen, leaders who will be dedicated to the people. Leaders who will not turn away from doing the hard things needed to fix Nigeria and make it a better place for us all,” TNA noted.

