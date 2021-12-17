As informal consultations get underway in a build-up to the 2023 election season, a support group called Businessmen For Osinbajo (BFO), has been launched, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

The group which comprises of businessmen across the country, explained in a press conference in Abuja, that it is working with the mandate of millions of Nigerian businessmen.

According to the convener, Dr Tayo Fashogbon, "The decision is historic for businessmen in the country and thus, a clear indication that businessmen are now taking the bull by the horn politically.

“This move is historic because for the first time since our return to democratic rule in 1999 that businessmen across the length and breadth of Nigeria would come together to make political decision and speak with one voice on a candidate.

“This is the first time businessmen in the country have decided not to leave politics to politicians alone but ready to be fully involved in the political destiny of our country.”

Fashogbon further reiterated that this is the first time businessmen in Nigeria are coming out to acknowledge the role of politics in the ease of doing business in the country and therefore ready to be part of the system”.

Explaining the nature, motives and intent of the group, Dr Fashogbon added that Businessmen For Osinbajo (BFO) is a volunteering group formed by businessmen across the country whom have come together to identified the Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo as the most capable and competent hand to take over from the present administration come 2023.

“The formation of Businessmen For Osinbajo (BFO) came as a result of many unique leadership and exemplary qualities identified in the Vice President which a serious country desperate for answers to national questions in all ramifications must not miss.

According to him, “it is our vision to see that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo becomes Nigeria’s president come 2023 and this we intend to achieve through mobilisation, enlightenment, engagement and orientation of electorates across the country. No nation can grow beyond the intellectual competence of her leader hence, the reason why businessmen across the country are no more seating on the fence as to who becomes the president come 2023.”

Speaking further on the agenda of the group, Mr Tunji David Co-Convener of the group said, Professor Yemi Osinbajo is the most trusted to continue with the infrastructural development agenda of President Buhari. He further said that Nigeria do not need a trial and error President, stating that the 8 years experience as a vice president can’t be thrown into the dust bin of.

From Fred Itua, Abuja