By Bimbola Oyesola

As preparations for the 2023 elections heat up, the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), on Friday, said Nigerian workers would play active roles to elect credible leaders into position of power.

Towards this, the TUC is inaugurating a political commissions in the western, northern, and eastern parts of the country, to sensitise all workers and the people towards playing their roles, getting their PVC and making themselves available for the general election.

Addressing the press during the inauguration of the South West commission in Lagos, TUC president, Quadri Olaleye, said members of the political commission for the western states comprised Lagos, Ogun, Ekiti, Oyo, Osun and Ondo states.

He explained that the congress had earlier inaugurated the political commission for the eastern states in Enugu State, which comprised almost 11 states, with each state having five members.

To show its readiness, the TUC recently convened a political roundtable in Abuja, with the theme “The Role of Organised Labour in Promoting Participatory Democracy and Good Governance in Nigeria: Perspective on 2023 General Election.”

Olaleye noted that the TUC has discovered that the minimal participation of workers in politics has put them in a pitiable condition and was is one of the factors affecting the implementation of the minimum wage since 2019.

He said, “We want a situation whereby, in 2023 elections, all workers will be fully mobilised to go out and elect the best candidates, as 2023 is very important to the working class in the country.’’

He stressed that members of the political commission across the country would work assiduously to sensitise workers in this regard.

He equally stated that the TUC would roll out its political agenda next week after the commission’s members have gone round the zones.

Meanwhile, the TUC has denied being part of any group set out to destabilise the country.

The Department of State Services (DSS), a few days ago, said some people, including the labour movement, were trying to cause crisis in the northern part of the country to replicate the #EndSARS protest.

The TUC president said he was worried and concerned that the labour movement was mentioned. He challenged the DSS to do its proper vetting and get to the root of those involved.

He, however, said DSS report would not forestall the planned mobilisation by TUC towards educating members on their roles to have their PVC ready to elect the best candidates in 2023 to change and move the country forward.