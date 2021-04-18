From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

Nigeria youths home and Diaspora has endorsed the African Democratic Congress as the party for the mission having the passion for inclusion, diversity principles, transparency and transformational leadership that is capable of taking Nigeria out of the present quagmire to global relevance and prosperity.

The leader Nigeria Youth Headquarters NYCSRF SAFE LIFE, Abuja, Vincent Anthony Ubani stated this in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, that ADC has shown readiness to put forward completely new leadership at all levels and give our youths preeminent positions to build a country that every citizen, young and old, and generations unborn will be proud of.

He said, “Nigerian Youths Home and Diaspora is ready to ensure that All Young Candidates, from the then 91 Political Parties Contesting under the platform of African Democratic Congress ADC raise future Leaders in Nigeria to take over Government 2021-2023 .

Ubani added that the Nigeria Youth Headquarters NYCSRF SAFE LIFE, Abuja is an umbrella body powering every Nigerian young persons, youths and students Nationwide including Mother’s and Father’s Home and Diaspora, Political Parties’ Movements, Pressure Groups, Organizations/ NGOs in Nigeria.

“President Muhammadu Buhari words in 2019 was clear that Youths should wait until 2023 and it is on this words of Mr President that Nigerians Youths Home and Diaspora has been on a strategic joint synergy just to ensure that the formation of the New Nigeria Government of young generation is totally constituted, ahead of year 2022 when we gather together in Abuja to hold a National Youth Joint synergy, National Convention and National Youth Summit from all Youths Organizations and Group’s in Nigeria.”

Hence youths has come together to adopt African Democratic Congress ADC as the one party system for every youths and young candidates to fly the ADC tickets starting from the Lagos State LGAs Chairmanship seat and LCDAs with Ward’s counselorship election in Lagos State, Anambra State, Ekiti State Governorship election etc until the National Youth Young Parties Joint Senergy National Convention come 2022 in Abuja Nigeria.

The Certificate of Return shall be valid from now to the 2022 Ekiti State Governorship election which after this Election we shall be calling for a National Youth Summit and All Young Parties and Candidates National Convention in Abuja Nigeria before the 2023 Presidentail election during the General Election in 2023.