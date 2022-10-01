From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Chairman of the Labour Party in Bauchi State, Barrister Husseini Saraki has expressed optimism that the Presidential candidate of their party, Peter Obi will cruise to victory in the 2023 Presidential election.

Saraki, who made the disclosure on Saturday in Bauchi during the one million march rally organised by the Labour Party in the state, said Nigerians were tired of lies of both the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and party and the main opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

The LP Chairman, who expressed joy at the large multitude that thronged the streets of Bauchi to support the Obi-Datti Presidential and Vice Presidential ticket, said critics who believe the labour party has no structure will eat their words.

“We are tired of all their lies and we want to show them we are serious. During the day of the election they will be surprised,” he stated.

“They say we don’t have structure, we appreciate when they underrate us that we don’t have structure when the time comes during election they will just see voters coming from every corner to vote for Peter Obi and the Labour Party”

The LP Chairman said the youth and mothers want to see action, assuring that Obi and the LP are coming with a mantra that will change the fortunes of this country.

“With Peter Obi there is hope and the northern Nigerians- Fulani, Tivs, Hausa and everybody have come together,” he said.

“We are going to vote Peter Obi and we are not going to allow religion and ethnicity and any other factor to divide us. We are united and we are after action and results and Obi is the only one that can save us,” he said.

On the chances of Obi against Bola Tinubu and Abubakar Atiku of the ACP and PDPe said the party will continue to do their best to tell Nigerians who Obi is saying

“Atiku and Tinubu have immense resources but what are the means? Peter Obi is a businessman and is When he was governor he and left behind N17 billion. He is the only surviving ex-Governor retired who has not received a dime as retirement benefits”

Members of the Labour Party (LP) and supporters of Obi converged on the Multipurpose Indoors premises in Bauchi to join the One Million man match in support of the presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi.

As early as 8 in the morning, the supporters had started arriving at the venue from across the 20 LGAs of the state in demonstration of their unalloyed readiness to vote for the party at all levels.

Some of them were seen wearing materials with the symbols of the party while some of them held the party flag high singing and dancing expressing happiness and joy.

They later embarked on a 10-kilometre march from the Wunti roundabouts through the main Ahmadu Bello Way through Yelwa and ended at Rafin Zurfi, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis.

