From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Converner “CountryFirst Movement”, Prof. Chris Mustapha Nwaokobia Jnr has called out the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) over inability to secure the lives of Nigerians across the country.

Nwaokobia also called on all Nigerians to reject the APC in the forthcoming Presidential election schedule for February next year over lingering insecurity in all parts of the country.

He stated this in a press statement while reacting to the killing of eight military officers by terrorists penultimate Sunday in Abuja.

“With Private and Public schools and institutions under lock and key, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC have lost all bragging rights and have nothing on which to run.

“The security they boasted about is in shambles as Abuja the Federal Capital Territory is presently under siege and threat.

“Recall that the bandits attacked the Kuje prison recently setting free about 600 inmates including jailed Commanders of the terrorist group.

“The APC led Federal government for fear of another attack had recently ordered the shutting down of boarding schools within the FCT”. The statement said.

Prof. Nwaokobia said he has since declared his support for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi to ensure a better and peaceful Nigeria in 2023.