From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Intending pilgrims performing lesser Hajj Umrah from Nigeria are billed to troop the Holy mosque in Madinah and Kaaba in Mecca to offer special prayers to God to choose Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello as the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Leader of the Youth Movement for Yahaya Bello and organiser of the prayer, Alhaji Salihu Magaji disclosed this in a telephone interview with Daily Sun.

Magaji said the special prayer for Bello would be held in Mecca and Medina this Friday being the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.

He pledged that Bello’s supporters would not relent to pray for his success in his quest to run for president.

He praised Bello’s passion for youth and women, hence the need to pray for his success in his political sojourn.

“It is God that gives power to whom he wishes and we will continue to pray for his Excellency, Yahaya Bello,” he said.

“We pray that he will continue to do his bit and what is required of a selfless leader and particularly, one that has a lot of youth-driven programmes.

“He is trying his best so far but what is critical is May God continued to keep him, bless him and bless all his works,” Magaji stated.

“He is someone that I have known for so many years, I have a very good relationship with him and we would continue to pray for him.

“It is not all about money but it’s about genuine love and interest in the future of our country Nigeria”

Magaji said Nigerians are tired of lingering problems of insecurity and underdevelopment and need exemplary leadership.

“Nigerians need a man who will be fair and just to all like Yahaya Bello and that is the reason why we are praying for him to become President,” he stressed.

“No price is too much in worshipping God who answers prayers,” he said.

Magaji promised to maximise the opportunity in the Holy Land to pray for the peace, blessing and development of Nigeria in all ramifications.

“We equally prayed for Nigeria to be a much better country in terms of good governance and to give Yahaya Bello the opportunity to lead Nigeria,” he stated