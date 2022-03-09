From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former chairman of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, Sam Ohuabunwa, has said that Nigerians are ready to give the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) another chance in the 2023 general elections.

Ohuabunwa, who aspiring to contest the 2023 polls on the platform of the PDP, stated this, at a meeting with the party’s National Assembly caucus, in Abuja.

However, he said the country was waiting for the PDP to put its best feet forward, as the fortunes of the opposition party in the next general elections will be determined by its actions and inaction.

According to him, “it doesn’t matter whether I am the one that end up becoming the party’s nominee or the candidate, but Nigerians are looking up to the PDP to do the right thing.

“They are looking at PDP to present their best feet out. They are looking for PDP to present new paradigm.

“They want PDP to reinvent itself to show something new and something different from what they have seen in the past,” .

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, while speaking at the meeting,, commended Ohuabunwa’s passion for the country.

Abaribe said “we can see in your discussion how you want Nigeria to be better than it is today. That is what each of us wants for Nigeria.

“We want to wish you well and tell you to March on. As you go, considered that the National Assembly is part of those that will make your journey easier.”

On his part, minority leader of the House of Representatives,Ndudi Elumelu, charged all aspirants on the platform of the PDP to pursue their aspirations peaceful. Elumelu said the party needs to be united to win next year’s elections.

According to him, “let us unite ourselves. It is only when we are united that we can have course to take over from the APC.

“So let us advise our supporters not to abuse anybody but to preach peace and bring everybody together.”