From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

A presidential Aspirant on the platform of the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) Evangelist Ebiti Ndok-Jegede, has said that Nigeria is tired of looters.

Jegede , made this known after picking up her nomination and expression of interest forms for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, at the ADC’s national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday.

She stressed that Nigeria needs a mother to be able to rise and shine like a giant that she is, adding that the men have disappointed the country.

“It is now time for a mother to takeover. And that mother has come today, that mother has arrived, this indeed is the time for Nigeria to arise and shine, we have experienced it that over the years our fathers have disappointed us.

” This country is blessed, I tell you. Hands on my chest Nigeria is the richest country in the world. That is why I cry when I see people begging, why do people need to beg when we are blessed as a nation, and it must stop.

“It is time for Nigeria to have leaders and not looters. I can categorically tell you that ADC is that formidable platform to be reckoned with. I am not here by accident, I am here by divine mandate.

“We want to run Nigeria like a company, yes that’s what Nigeria needs. This is what God wants for Nigeria, she said.

In his remarks, National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Nwosu, appreciated the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for widening its scope in accommodating more aspirants.

His words, “We want to appreciate INEC for opening the window a little bit more. There are some quality Nigerians who are scared, who do not want to participate in the political space anymore.

“But luckily after our last presidential parley, they believed that there’s a quality party that wants to take Nigeria to the next level, and they are coming out one after the other.

“I believe she will not only take the party to the next level but also take Nigeria to the next level.”

