Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, decried the poor management of the economy and rising insecurity across states, saying Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the take over of power at the federal level by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023.

Atiku stated this in an interview with journalists at Rivers State Government House, Port Harcourt, after a meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike.

He said his visit to Port Harcourt was to hold discussions with the Rivers governor on how to strengthen the PDP ahead of the 2023 poll.

He also said the visit afforded him the opportunity to reconcile issues with Wike.

“Well, I came here to reconcile with the governor on party affairs and how we can ensure that there is unity and stability in the party. So, that we can take over government in 2023. I believe that Nigerians can’t wait for 2023 to come, so that PDP will return.”

Atiku flayed the All Progressives Congress(APC)-led Federal Government for failing to tackle rising insecurity, poverty and unemployment in its over six-year reign.

“I have never seen it (insecurity) this bad. I am 70 years plus, I have never seen it this bad in terms of security challenges, in terms of economy, in terms of unemployment. This is the worst. Why can’t you give us time. We will come up with our policies. We will present them to Nigerians when the time comes. We have done that before. Under PDP, we recorded the highest economic growth, the best foreign reserves, we reduced unemployment. You know that we can do it?”

The former vice president lauded the achievements of Governor Wike , who he described as a topmost governor among his peers in the party.

“I think he(Wike) is the topmost governor we have in the party. There is no doubt about that in terms of projects, youths and employment, in terms of security. Yes, we have security challenges all over the country.”

