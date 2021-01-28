From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Nigeria Young Democratic Party (NYDP), Barry Johnson, has said that Nigerians would humiliate the two major political parties – the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democracy Party (PDP) – in the 2023 general elections because of their failure to provide democratic dividends.

Johnson, who addressed newsmen in Abuja, said that his party would take over Anambra State in the upcoming governorship election, claiming that he is already in talks with six governors.

‘Our party has started the process of getting registered as a political party to participate in the 2023 General elections with a test on the Anambra State Governorship elections holding 2nd November.

‘We are going to take over Nigeria with the ballot by voting out bad elements who we know as enemies of our democracy.

‘So far, we are in talks with six state governors who we have investigated over the months and discovered that they have the spirit of building a Nigeria of our dream so we involved them in the mission to take Nigeria forward.

‘Th NYDP is ready to crush the APC and disfigure the PDP come 2023. It is a clear manifestation that the world is waiting to see. It is going to be a must-watch movie. We have the number and we shall make sure we do just so.

‘Enough is enough, Nigeria belongs to all of us and we in the NYDP have started off the Registration process with INEC. We are billed to Officially present our documents to INEC in a few days and forward ever we shall go.’

According to him, ‘the proterm Chairman of the NYDP our national executive council Committee members have decided to move our youths forward by creating up to 100,000 Supplementary Employment to our youths across Nigeria using the new financial inclusion opportunities with the Zugacoin TV Reality Show we just introduce for public Registration last week.

‘We are also going to provide coronavirus testing centres very soon in all the 774 LGA in Nigeria in March to Support the government in fighting the pandemic and as our own party support to building a greater Nigeria.

‘Like in the case of President Buhari appointing me ew Service chiefs, we appreciate that at least he has done some changes but what we are talking about is the impunity in his government he has to address.

‘No administration with impunity can provide basic amenities for the people no matter what you do.

‘So, therefore, we again ask Buhari to look into the issues by providing the newly appointed chiefs with the power and authority to act as full flesh chiefs do the insurgence can end for God’s sake.

‘Nigeria can not work until the government learn how to do the right thing at the right time.’