From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Vision Pioneer, Throne Room Trust Ministry (TTM), Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Nuhu Kure over the weekend said Nigerians would soon know who to vote as their next president among the top wonders.

According to him, by this November, Nigerians should begin to expect events that would turn around the country and expose the secrets of evil men before the 2023 general elections.

The Kafanchan-based cleric stated this at the close of the 18th International Prophetic Prayer Conference, held at the permanent site of TTM Sanctuary in Kafanchan, the headquarters of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

Kure also used the platform to call on the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), to take the lead in uniting and directing Christendom towards making the right choices during the 2023 general elections.

He said, “among all the leading contestants, God is yet to show me who will lead. But, what I have seen and heard is that, by November, God will shake the land and position the man to be our Messiah”.

On separatist groups calling for the disintegration of the country, Kure urged Nigerians to do away with the call because it would not in any way end the agitations of other minority groups which might not also be satisfied after the split.

He, however, tasked Nigerians to recommit themselves to putting the judgement and word of God above their desire to serve as example for others to emulate.

The 18th International Prophetic Prayer Conference which lasted about 10 days, was themed; “The Messiah and the Darkness” drew pilgrims from within and outside the country including the United Kingdom, United States, Zambia, Cameroon, Antigua and South Africa among others.